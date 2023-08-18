Son of Original 1937 ‘Snow White’ Director Trashes ‘Insulting, Woke’ Disney Remake

David Hand, the son of the director for Disney’s original 1937 animated classic Snow White, has come out against the remake starring actress Rachel Zegler, calling it an “insulting” blight on the film his father helped conceive.

Speaking to The Telegraph, David Hand said that he totally disagrees with the concept of the new Snow White, which eliminated the seven dwarfs in favor of “seven magical creatures” and allegedly eliminated Snow White’s desire to find true love from a handsome prince.

“It’s a whole different concept and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it,” Hand said. “I disagree with this whole new concept.”

Hand further called it a “disgrace” for the studio to “do something new with something that was such a great success earlier … their thoughts are just so radical now.”

“They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters … they’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that,” he said. “I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films … There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did … I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.”

As Breitbart News reported, the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, engendered serious backlash from Disney fans and Snow White fans after comments of hers resurfaced wherein she trashed the original film as outdated and even said that her character would likely not be finding true love.

“She’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Zegler said. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

Zegler also previously told Vanity Fair, “People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is — because it needed that.” She also told Entertainment Weekly the original is “extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for in the world.”

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time,” she told Extra TV.

