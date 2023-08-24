Report: Lizzo Planning to Countersue Dancers, Lawyer Claims ‘Substantial Evidence’ in Pop Star’s Favor

A legal battle royale is shaping up between Lizzo and the ex-dancers who sued the mega pop star, with Lizzo reportedly preparing to countersue her former colleagues in an apparent attempt to salvage her reputation.

As part of the counteroffensive, Lizzo’s powerful Hollywood lawyer is launching a media attack against the plaintiffs, telling TMZ on Wednesday he has obtained “substantial evidence,” including hitherto unseen photos, that he claims will discredit their allegations.

TMZ reported Lizzo is planning to sue the the three dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — who are taking her to court, though it remains unclear when the singer will file her countersuit.

The dancers allege Lizzo behaved in monstrous fashion to them on a number of occasions, including pressuring them to eat bananas from the vaginas of strippers while visiting a strip club in Amsterdam. One dancer claims Lizzo — who has championed her own obesity as “beautiful” and empowering — fat-shamed her after she gained weight.

The suits have encouraged others to come forward with their own accusations against Lizzo, dealing her reputation another series of setbacks.

Lizzo’s attorney Marty Singer told TMZ that newly obtained photos appear to show her accusers having a great time backstage following some nude entertainment in Paris, about a month after the banana episode in Amsterdam.

He claimed the photos show Lizzo’s accusers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” backstage with the performers from a topless cabaret show in Paris during Lizzo’s tour.

The attorney for the accusers, Neama Rahmani, told TMZ: “Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”

Lizzo’s career has taken a substantial hit since her accusers have come forward.

A recent report claimed the NFL has dropped Lizzo rom consideration for the Super Bowl halftime show. In addition, organizers of the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia recently announced the abrupt cancellation of this year’s event, which was to feature Lizzo as a headliner.

Prior to her current legal woes, Lizzo reportedly settled a dispute with four other dancers who performed with the pop star during the 2019 Video Music Awards after they discovered behind-the-scenes footage of them was used without their permission in Max’s Love Lizzo documentary.

