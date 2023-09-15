Rapper Desiigner to Register as Sex Offender After Masturbating on Plane

Rapper Desiigner now has to register as a sex offender after he was caught masturbating on a plane in April.

The “Panda” rapper’s mid-flight masturbation case has closed after a judge ordered that he register as a sex offender, as well as participate in a psychiatric evaluation and drug testing, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Additionally, Desiigner has to serve to two years of probation. The “Overseas” rapper has also been barred from owning or possessing firearms, and must perform 120 hours of community service.

Desiigner pleaded guilty to indecent exposure after he was accused of taking his penis out of his pants in the presence of flight attendants during a flight to the United States from Japan back in April.

The “Molly” rapper told the arresting federal agents that he didn’t get much “cootie” while he was overseas, the initial charging documents stated.

Previously, Desiigner said that he has quit rapping following the death of fellow rapper Takeoff last year.

In November 2022, Takeoff, who was one-third of hip-hop act Migos, was shot and killed at a private party in downtown Houston at the age of 28. A month later, police arrested and charged 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark with murder in connection to the rapper’s fatal shooting.

