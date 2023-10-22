Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Gives Wife Bijou Phillips Full Custody of Their Daughter

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last month for the rapes of two women two decades ago, says his wife actress Bijou Phillips should have custody of their nine-year-old daughter.

The 47-year-old actor, who might never experience life outside prison walls again, has unsurprisingly agreed to give his estranged wife both legal and physical custody of their daughter, Fianna, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Masterson has reportedly asked for visitation, which, if granted, would be conducted under the supervision of prison officials.

While Phillips stuck by Masterson’s side throughout his criminal trial and even the retrial, the Almost Famous actress recently filed for divorce from the actor after his sentencing.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” Phillips’ attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, told TMZ.

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Lauzon added. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

TMZ suggested that “there’s a good chance the couple decided to go forward with a divorce to protect their daughter and try to hold on to any possible assets that may be impacted if civil cases are filed against Danny in the future.”

According to documents, the couple is listed as having separated on September 15, just one week after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of forcible rape. Masterson and Phillips were married for nearly 12 years, tying the knot in October 2011.

