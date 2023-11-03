Nolte: Desperate Disney Moved ‘Snow White’ to 2025 Fearing $330 Million Bomb Like ‘Cats’

The Disney Grooming Syndicate was forced to move its Snow White live-action remake up a year to 2025 out of the fear the $330 million flop would flop and become an iconic failure like the Taylor Swift movie Cats:

[A]n insider has exclusively told DailyMail.com that Disney is said to be ‘figuring out what to do’ after making a $330 million turkey – and is looking to Tom Hooper’s widely panned Cats as a guide on what to avoid. … ‘Disney had to delay Snow White because they have spent so much money on it, and if it is a financial disaster at the box office, it might single handedly cripple future remakes and potential Snow White sequels that they have planned,’ the insider claimed. ‘They also have to remove themselves from the bad taste in the mouths of online critics and want to instead deliver a great film and get to a point where they get it right.

Yes, you read that correctly… Disney poured $330 million into a woke remake of one of the most beloved fairy tales of all time and then cast an ignorant, smug, mouthy, unibrowed oompa-loompa as Snow White.

“They realize that they were overthinking things,” the source added, “and are now reigning it all in a little bit more.”

“Overthinking things.” You mean, like rather than casting dwarfs as the widely beloved “seven dwarfs” (Sneezy, Dopey, Doc, etc), the Woke Cult that was once Disney Studios cast seven diverse Starbucks baristas? Overthinking like that?

Three-Hundred and Thirty Million Dollars.

Where is the stockholder revolt?

Well, from the looks of things, the Racially Diverse Baristas are now out, and something closer to the original dwarfs has returned. It must have cost a fortune in CGI to fix that.

Of course, things only got worse when the film’s star, 22-year-old Rachel Zegler (the aforementioned oompa-loompa) started publicly trashing Walt Disney’s 1937 original, which is as popular today as it was nearly 90 years ago.

“It’s no longer 1937,” the actress smugly declared. Snow White’s “not gonna to be saved by the prince, and she’s not gonna be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and the leader her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

Prior to this insane Woke Era, Disney made a live-action remake of Cinderella (2015) that even I enjoyed, and I’m not big on fantasy. Lily James was enchanting in the title role, the story was faithful to the original, and the production design first rate. According to reports, it cost just $90 million and grossed nearly $550 million.

Woke triples budgets and produces only box office bombs. It has to be a cult for Disney to keep doing this.

Will a year delay save Snow White? Well, what else can Disney do? If they released it early next year as originally planned, it was surely doomed. Waiting a year certainly won’t hurt, and I get another year of content to beat Disney over the head with. So, we all win.

