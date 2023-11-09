Actress Cate Blanchett Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Pushes for Open Borders in Support of Migrants

Actress Cate Blanchett demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a speech she gave Wednesday at the European Union parliament in Brussels. She also pushed for open borders so that third-world migrants may freely enter western countries of their choosing.

The two-time Oscar winner also condemned those who “see walls and barbed wire fences as a solution to the world’s 36.4 million refugees.”

Cate Blanchett appeared at the EU parliament in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nation’s refugee agency, UNHCR.

Watch below:

Blanchett kicked off her speech by reiterating the UNHCR’s demand for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza and the “immediate release of all civilians held hostage.”

The actress made no specific mention of Hamas or the terrorist group’s October 7 massacre of Israelis, which instigated the unfolding calamity in the Middle East.

She then segued into the subject of mass illegal immigration, calling on EU members to step up support of “refugees” and for countries to “focus on their protection and not on fortifying borders.”

“You have to understand that no one puts their children in a boat unless water is safer than the land,” she said.

In her speech, Blanchett called out those who “see walls and barbed wire fences as a solution to the world’s 36.4 million refugees.”

She also condemned what she called “harmful policies of externalization” — an apparent reference to placing migrants in holding facilities, sometimes on islands off the mainland.

As Breitbart News reported Blanchett was one of numerous Hollywood stars to recently sign an open letter demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Many believe a ceasefire would only allow Hamas to re-arm itself and embolden the terrorist group to achieve its stated goal of wiping Israel off the map.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com