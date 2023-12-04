Donald Trump Rips ‘Unwatchable, Total Loser’ Robert De Niro

Actor Robert De Niro is “unwatchable” and a “mess” former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday night.

Trump took the Goodfellas actor to task over his speech at the Gotham Film Awards when he appeared on stage at the Italian restaurant Cipriani in New York to present the Gotham Historical Icon & Creator Tribute award—which spotlights authentic storytelling and significant moments in cinema—to the cast of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

De Niro used the platform to declare, “Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal,” before launching into another one of his anti-Trump smears, as Breitbart News reported.

“The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace with his current campaign of retribution,” the Raging Bull said.

“But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows his disrespect, for example, using ‘Pocahontas’ as a slur,” De Niro added, referring to when Trump called out Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for purportedly lying about her ancestry.

The epithets and abuse mirrored previous attacks by De Niro on Trump.

Robert De Niro is back to slamming Donald Trump in public, calling support for the former president “insane” during a press conference Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival. https://t.co/Q2kudkrpcw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 21, 2023

Taking to Truth Social—the social network Trump launched after being banned from Twitter—on Sunday, the 77-year-old blasted De Niro’s acting abilities and recent two-week court case, filed by his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson.

Breitbart News reported De Niro’s production company, Canal Productions, was found liable for gender discrimination and retaliation by the Manhattan Federal Court on November 10, with Robinson awarded $1.264 million in damages.

“Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language,” Trump wrote.

“So disrespectful to our Country. He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought.

“De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!” Trump added.

During the Trump administration, Robert De Niro frequently expressed his personal hatred of the president, often using profanity.

As Breitbart News reported, the actor yelled “Fuck Trump!” multiple times on stage at the Tony Awards in 2018. His verbal harangue elicited a standing ovation from the audience.