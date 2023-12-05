‘Despacito’ Rapper Daddy Yankee Says He Is Retiring to Devote Life to Jesus Christ

The Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee has announced he will be retiring from music in order to devote his life to Jesus Christ.

Daddy Yankee — whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez — made the announcement at a concert Sunday in Puerto Rico as well as on social media.

“Tonight I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Christ lives in me and that I will live for him. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one,” he said.

He also quoted from the Book of Matthew, saying, “For what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, if he loses his life?”

During his speech at the concert, the rapper spoke at some length about his faith, saying would embark on “a new beginning” as Ramón Ayala, his birth name.

“All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for his kingdom,” he said, according to a translation by NBC News. “Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning.”

“To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life,” he added. “Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen.”

Daddy Yankee is perhaps best-known for the single “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi. He is most closely associated with reggaeton music.

