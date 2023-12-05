Disneyland Closes 35 Rides as Nearby Earthquake ‘Shook Things Up’

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake Monday night in Fullerton, just two miles north of Disneyland, forced employees to evacuate some rides at the Anaheim theme park. No injuries were reported – either among visitors or workers.

The closures left visitors with little to do but watch while employees conducted mandatory safety protocols before reopening the attractions, the Orange County Register reports.

“Felt like it was right under our table at Jolly Holiday,” wrote Shanna Fogelman on Instagram. “Shook things up more than you would think.”

The quake was centered near Chapman and Raymond Avenues in Fullerton, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A smaller aftershock struck around 8:30 p.m, the outlet reports.

No initial damage was reported at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure.

“Damage is very unlikely but guests will be inconvenienced while rides are inspected,” MiceChat posted to Instagram.

By 9 p.m. Monday night, the majority of the attractions in Disneyland and Disney California Adventure were temporarily closed, according to the Disneyland app.

Once every ride and facility was fully checked for damage the night continued as planned.