Golden Globes: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Succession’ Lead Nominations

(UPI) — Nominations for the Golden Globe Awards have been announced.
Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama unveiled the nominees during an event Monday morning.
The Golden Globes honor excellence in film and television.
The 81st annual ceremony will take place Jan. 7 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.
Barbie, a movie based on the Mattel fashion doll line, leads the film nominees with nine nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig, and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Oppenheimer, which opened in theaters alongside Barbie in July, follows with eight nominations, while Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things have seven nominations each.
Succession, a family drama created by Jesse Armstrong and starring Brian Cox, tops the TV nominees with nine nominations, including Best Television series – Drama.
The Bear and Only Murders in the Building follow with five nominations each, while The Crown is nominated for four awards.
Netflix had the most nominations (13) among motion picture distributors, followed by Warner Bros. Pictures (12), A24 (11) and Universal Pictures (11).
HBO/Max led among television distributors with 17 nominations, followed by Netflix (15), Apple TV+ (9) and FX (8).
The Golden Globe Awards nominations include:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama, Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama, Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama, Actor
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama, Actress
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
