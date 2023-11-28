Dean Cain Rejoices in Leaving L.A. Behind for Las Vegas: ‘California Has Gone Crazy’

Dean Cain has never been happier. The iconic Superman actor left his long-time Southern California neighbourhood behind earlier this year and made the move to Las Vegas, relieved to escape the regulated and strictly controlled Democrat fiefdom.

He told the Messenger of his relief at saying goodbye to his old Malibu, Calif. abode which he sold for $6.25 million in May:

I had to leave California. California has gone crazy in a sense. There’s been so much. Look at the taxation. Look at the regulations. Look at the silly laws that have been passed. There were things that I didn’t agree with, and I’ve been voting here and living here and working here my entire life. I finally got to a place where I was like, I don’t agree with this.

But why did he choose Nevada? Cain said his parents have been living in the state for two years now. He also praised the state for having no personal income tax.

“It’s a big savings,” he went on to explain, applauding “It’s so much easier to travel places from Las Vegas than from LAX. It’s incredible. It’s the quietest place I’ve ever slept in my life. When I got here and saw traffic, I was like, ‘What is this foreign substance? I don’t like it anymore.’ I don’t deal with that at all. It’s great.”

Cain told the outlet his acting career continues to flourish despite the tyranny of distance between his old home and the new.

In the past year alone, the actor said he has shot 10 projects outside of Los Angeles. “People don’t want to [shoot in L.A.],” he said. “It costs too much, there’s too many restrictions.”

This is not the first time Cain has hit out at California.

He previously said California’s taxation policies have gotten so extreme that it almost feels the state has been trying to “tax people out of there.” The actor also lamented the state’s ongoing homeless problem that has seen with it a rapid spike in violent crime, as Breitbart News reported.

“The policies are just terrible. The fiscal policies, the soft-on-crime policies, the homelessness policies,” he said in June. “The things that our leaders in California have been doing have driven out anybody who can really afford to get out. People are flocking out of there in droves.”

The actor also railed against a recent California bill that would have required judges to consider a parent encouraging a child’s gender identity in custody cases. Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill.

“If I were to end up in a custody case with somebody over an adolescent child who thought they were … like my son thought he was a bird, he wanted to be a bird when he was young,” Cain said.

“And if I didn’t affirm his ‘birdness,’ they might have tried to take that child away from me. Which is some of the crazy things that are going on in California when it comes to that, when it comes to schools.”

Dean Cain joins other prominent celebrities who have left Los Angeles for a new life elsewhere, including Scott Baio, Sheryl Crow, Katy Perry, Kat Von D, and 50 Cent.