Born-Again Model Blac Chyna Says She Was ‘Exploited’ on OnlyFans

Popular model and reality TV star Blac Chyna says she was “exploiting” herself on the subscription platform OnlyFans, as well as pushing young girls to make “negative” choices with X-rated content, and didn’t want to be “held accountable for it come Judgment Day.”

“OnlyFans was catered to exploiting myself,” Blac Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, told Daily Mail. “Blac Chyna, because of my past, it was like ‘she’s a super exotic dancer turned this.'”

“There were all these labels, and I was being even more sucked into it by being on OnlyFans and putting myself in a box,” she added. “It was just exploiting myself to get obviously money, but it wasn’t showing my authentic self.”

The 35-year-old, who quit OnlyFans in December 2022 — despite raking in a whopping $2 million in two years — went on to say that she felt responsible for other women who might want to follow in her footsteps.

“I don’t want to be accountable for the decisions of something that was negative,” she said. “Meaning if somebody sees me making whatever amount of money from OnlyFans, do you know how many other women are gonna go and run and do OnlyFans because they see that I’m making this money? That’s a negative thing.”

“So guess what, I’m going to be held accountable for that come Judgment Day. I’m gonna have to reckon with that,” White added.

On OnlyFans, White first charged her subscribers $10 per month for her content, but later hiked it up to $50, and also offered a three-month package for $127.50, as well as a full year’s subscription for $450.

White has since partnered with the new and “clean” platform known as Passes.

“The first thing that intrigued me was the fact that it’s a new platform and also the setup of Passes and what it stands for,” White told Daily Mail.

“I feel as though for me OnlyFans wasn’t a platform where I can display everything that I’m into, which is my body and soul as far as fitness, cooking, my music,” she added.

On Passes, White will reportedly be showcasing a variety of things that are important to her, such as her spirituality, running her business, favorite recipes, cooking tips, and fitness routines. She will also be allowing her subscribers to get a behind the scenes look at some of her personal experiences, such as getting her filler dissolved, and quitting alcohol and nicotine.

“With Passes, I can just put whatever it is out there without having it on all these different social platforms,” she said. “So, Passes for me is a one stop shop.”

“I’m gonna put this work and build my brand and build my business while being positive and being a good impact for my legacy,” White added. “Also, for my kids, because they see everything, and people around me they see everything too, and I’m always be my true authentic self.”

Earlier this year, White announced that she was getting her fillers removed, as well as removing her Baphomet tattoo, saying “I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore.”

In September, the model celebrated one year of sobriety in an emotional meet-up with her mother, who said, “Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone — this is who I birthed.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.