Video: Kanye West Unleashes Another Antisemitic Tirade After Las Vegas Show

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, went on another antisemitic rant in Las Vegas early on Friday morning, with numerous media reports and footage taken by fans confirming his diatribe.

West, who obtained the title “Antisemite of the Year” in 2022 by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, claimed the Rothschilds and Zionists secretly ran the schools and hospitals in the tirade delivered at a Las Vegas hotel.

The 46-year-old also complained of the struggles of co-parenting with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and about former President Donald Trump and West’s ex-business partners in the 10-minute-long rant.

At one point in the video widely circulated on social media and obtained by TMZ, West screamed “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

In one of the rambling conspiracies aired, West said “American is just the latest b**ch that been ran through so many times. The Greeks hit her, [unclear] hit her, we had her, the Indians and sh**. The motherf*****r pilgrims, it’s the Jewish ni**as, they dress the same, ni**a! It’s the same sh**…they put us in a school, the Rothschilds that did that…

“Who got the hospitals? These zionists, ni**as. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that. … Bring your sponsorships to that,” he said. “I don’t give a f*** ni**as. I don’t give a f*** about life or death, I got visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so.”

West further referenced his initial comments on education, accusing those around him of all “having your kids in that zionist school.”

At other points in the footage, he told people in the crowd to “shut up” when they tried to speak over him and threatened to kick someone out of the room.

Las Vegas police confirmed they “disbanded” a West rave in the hours before the rant because the event was unlicensed.

According to police, officers assisted Clark County with dispersing 200 to 300 people at the unlicensed gathering on Thursday night.

Attendees had paid $2,000 per ticket to be part of the “warehouse concert” and new album preview.

You can see the rave in full below:

West has a long history of delivering incendiary antisemitic remarks, as Breitbart News reported.

West’s career imploded last year when he made a series of antisemitic remarks — including praising Adolf Hitler — causing his corporate partners, including Adidas, to cut ties with him.

Others who headed for the exits included Foot Locker, Balenciaga, Vogue magazine, and Hollywood mega-talent agency CAA.

At one point, West claimed he lost $2 billion in just one day following his series of antisemitic comments.