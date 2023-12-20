Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice over Colorado Supreme Court Banning Trump from Ballot: ‘Heroes,’ ‘Miraculous’

Christmas came a few days early for Hollywood stars who are celebrating Colorado’s Supreme Court ruling disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.

Celebrities including Bette Midler, Rob Reiner, Mia Farrow, and George Takei broke out in festive jubilation over the left-wing court’s thinly veiled act of election interference.

“Heroes,” Takei gushed, referring to the Colorado court.

“Thank you, Colorado!” Midler crowed.

“So glad someone has some common sense!” Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi rejoiced.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” prohibits Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot.

The court’s ruling that Trump engaged in insurrection in connection with the January 6 Capitol Hill riot ignores the fact that Trump has never been convicted or even charged in court with the crime of insurrection. The U.S. Senate has acquitted Trump of charges of engaging in such a crime.

Reacting to the ruling, Trump labelled it election interference and vowed to keep fighting by taking the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hollywood stars clung to the ruling as a bit of good news following numerous polls showing Trump extending his lead over Biden as more and more voters become fed up with sky-high consumer prices, unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, and war breaking out around the globe.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler couldn’t be more grateful to Colorado.

THANK YOU, #COLORADO! The first state in the Union to throw #Trump off the ballot!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 19, 2023

Rob Reiner, who is producing a documentary about “Christian Nationalism,” called the Colorado ruling a “little sanity.”

The Colorado Supreme Court, stating the obvious, has ruled that Donald Trump, having engaged in Insurrection, be removed from the ballot and be barred from holding public office. Nice to see a little sanity poking it’s head up. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 19, 2023

Netflix star Mia Farrow wrote that Trump deserves to go to jail.

Star Trek actor George Takei called the Colorado Supreme Court “heroes.”

Ellen Barkin snarked that she wants Trump to die.

Let me know when he’s off the planet. https://t.co/3thDnv46TN — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 19, 2023

Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill could barely contain himself.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: COLORADO DUMPS tRUMP🚨

The Supreme Court will decide whether the 14th Amendment means what it says or not. A chaotic campaign just got even more chaotic!#StayTuned ὄὄὄ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) December 20, 2023

ABC’s General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn called the ruling “miraculous.”

A supreme court that actually adheres to the constitution. Imagine that? And there were no bribes involved, even more miraculous. https://t.co/tDZRWyg7NE — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 20, 2023

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi

So glad someone has some common sense! https://t.co/c9Q0wjeCPL — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) December 19, 2023

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com