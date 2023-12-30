5 Hollywood Celebrities Who’ve Turned on Joe Biden: The Rock, Woody Harrelson, Cardi B

As his poll numbers sink to record lows, President Joe Biden has become a toxic brand to the celebrity influencers who played an instrumental role in persuading Zoomers to cast their votes for him in 2020.

Many Hollywood stars have simply stopped talking about Biden — perhaps out of embarrassment, perhaps out of fear. A small handful have turned on the president in a sign of a growing split between corporate Hollywood — the studio and talent agency executives who remain staunchly pro-Biden — and the actual talent, who are less willing to lend their personal brands to damaged goods.

Here are five celebrities who in all likelihood won’t be supporting Biden in 2024.

1). Cardi B

The rapper was one of Biden’s biggest celebrity cheerleaders in 2020, even conducting a softball interview with the candidate for Elle magazine in which Biden supported a tax hike to pay for free college tuition and healthcare for all.

What a difference three years make. In November, Cardi B publicly blasted Biden, saying the country is “really fucked.”

“I’m not endorsing no fucking president no more,” the rap star vowed in a social media video, charging that while her native New York City is facing budget cuts thanks to the unprecedented deluge of illegal aliens, “Joe Biden’s talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars.”

“Y’all [are] doing budget cuts on the biggest city in the United States,” she continued. “This shit is getting out of hand. They don’t want to say the word, but we’re going through a recession right now.”

2). Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Hollywood star stumped for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election, even hosting a campaign video enthusiastically pledging his support and interviewing both candidates.

Now The Rock is changing his tune, sort of, admitting that his celebrity peers don’t really like Biden — they’re just “loyal” to the Democrat Party.

In an interview with Joe Rogan, the Jumanji actor said he had friends who support Donald Trump and other friends who support Joe Biden. “Do you really have friends who support Biden?” Rogan asked.

“No, no, no, no,” Johnson replied. “Thank you. That’s a good check, because that’s important, this is important context.”

“They support the Democratic Party,” Rogan said.

“I have friends that are loyal to the party,” Johnson replied.

3). 50 Cent

The rapper and actor never endorsed Biden — in fact, he appeared to support for Trump in 2020, at least when it came to Biden’s plan to hike taxes.

But 50 Cent has now made it abundantly clear he is no fan of Biden.

In the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, the rapper publicly shamed the president for vacationing on the beach while the Middle East broke out into war.

“Hey Joe get the fvck up, we in trouble man!” 50 Cent wrote in a social media post featuring photos of the president dozing off on the beach.

4). Woody Harrelson

The libertarian Hollywood star publicly endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for president — one of a small but growing number of celebrities to break free from the Democrat plantation and support the independent candidate.

Harrelson has been an outspoken critic of the pharmaceutical industry as well as COVID vaccine mandates, using his February hosting appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live to publicly air his beliefs.

As Breitbart News reported, Harrelson used his SNL monologue to skewer pharmaceutical companies as “drug cartels” who pressured politicians and the news media into pushing the COVID vaccine and lockdowns.

In addition to Harrelson, RFK Jr. has earned support from Pierce Brosnan and Alicia Silverstone.

5). The cast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live

SNL cast members have officially turned on Biden, making fun of the president’s age and cognitive decline in recent episodes.

This represents a significant turn for the establishment show, which mostly avoided parodying Biden or Harris in their first year in office after mercilessly trashing Trump throughout his administration.

