Rapper Yo Gotti’s Brother Fatally Shot Outside Memphis Restaurant

Rapper Yo Gotti’s brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, was gunned down and killed Saturday outside a Memphis restaurant, and police say he was the target of the attack.

The Memphis Police Dept. responded to the scene outside Perignons Restaurant & Event Center around 4:15 p.m. on January 13 and found two men shot, according to the New York Post.

Mims (pictured, right) was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.

A second shooting victim was driven to the hospital but was later airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis in critical condition.

Mims had been in attendance at a funeral for a relative that same day, police reported.

Investigators did not reveal a motive or a list of suspects, but they feel that Mims was deliberately targeted.

“We do feel that the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect,” Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright said at a Saturday press conference.

White did not tie the shooting to the “I Am” rapper., though it was not ruled out.

Big Jook worked for Yo Gotti’s Collective Media Group on the business side of the label.

Yo Gotti (pictured, left), whose real name is Mario Sentell Giden Mims, has not yet made any public statements on the shooting.

The rapper’s own restaurant has also been a site of violence. In March of last year, gunfire broke out at his Memphis eatery, Privé, killing one man and wounding five others.

