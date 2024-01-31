Rapper Lil Pump Reveals Massive Trump Tattoo to Honor ‘Greatest President of All Time’

Rapper Lil Pump revealed a massive tattoo on his thigh of former President Donald Trump to honor the “greatest president of all time.”

The “I Love It” rapper showed off his new tattoo in an Instagram post on Tuesday, alongside the caption, “MAGA” and two American flag emojis.

Lil Pump’s tattoo appears to be a recreation of Trump’s mugshot from August 2023, when surrendered himself into custody and was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’ indictment.

After revealing his new tattoo, the “Gucci Gang” rapper shared another Instagram post featuring a photo of himself and Trump, writing, “Greatest president of all time.”

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., reacted to Lil Pump’s tattoo, sharing the image to his own Instagram account, writing, “YES!!!”

This is not the first time Lil Pump has expressed his support for the 45th president.

In October 2020, the rapper endorsed Trump, taking to Instagram to tell his 17 million followers, “All I gotta say is Trump 2020, bitch,” before rebuking Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike, adding, “Fuck I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, bitch ass nigga.”

“Fuck sleepy Joe,” he added. “Trump 2020, bitch.”

Lil Pump also attended Trump’s rally in Miami ahead of the 2020 presidential election, just days after he publicly endorsed the president’s bid for re-election.

Trump also welcomed the rapper onto the stage during his final 2020 campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.