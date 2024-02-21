‘The Office’ Star Ewen MacIntosh Dead at 50

Actor and comedian Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role as Keith in the British comedy The Office, died on Monday at the age of 50. MacIntosh’s management company said he suffered from ill health over the past two years, but the actor’s cause of death remains unclear.

“With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh,” a statement from the actor’s management company, Just Right Management, said, the Guardian reported.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green care home,” the statement added. “There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais, the show’s star and creator, wrote, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away,” in a Wednesday X/Twitter post.

“An absolute original. RIP,” Gervais added.

Just Right Management also noted that MacIntosh had suffered from ill health over the past two years. His cause of death, however, remains unclear.

“Ewen suffered from ill-health these past two years and passed peacefully on 19 February from undisclosed causes,” Chelle Just of Just Right Management said.

“His family are heartened by and deeply appreciate all the outpouring of love for Ewen but would appreciate the privacy for them to grieve at this very difficult time,” Just added. “Ewen will be so very dearly missed. Godspeed Ewen.”

MacIntosh’s character was Keith Bishop, an accountant at Wernham Hogg Paper Company, who had a monotone answering machine and would have rather have had a career as a DJ.

One of his beloved scenes involved eating a scotch egg after offering inappropriate romantic advice to Martin Freeman’s character, Tim Canterbury.

Another memorable scene featured an appraisal between Keith and Gervais’ character, office manager David Brent, in which Brent could not conceal his frustration after the accountant wrote “accounts” as his strength and “eczema” as his weakness.

MacIntosh also appeared in the shows Little Britain, Miranda, and After Life, among many others.

