Rapper Money Man Goes All In for Trump 2024: ‘I Don’t Think the Democrats Done S**t for Us’

The rapper known as Money Man is the latest hip-hop artist to endorse former President Donald Trump’s bid to retake the White House in November, saying “I don’t think Democrats done shit for us.”

Money Man made the remarks during a recent interview on the “HoodClips” podcast.

“I fuck with Trump,” he said. “I would go Trump…. This my thing — I don’t think the Democrats done did shit for us, man. I don’t see n*ggas getting rich out this bitch, man.”

“At least the other side, they gon’ tell you how they feel, y’know what I’m saying? Shoutout Trump, man.”

Money Man is the latest rapper to throw his weight behind Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, the rapper Waka Flocka Flame endorsed Trump back in October.

Others include Lil Pump, Azealia Banks, and Sexyy Red.

The endorsements comes as the Biden administration continues to alienate large numbers of black voters — especially in poor, urban areas — by allowing illegal aliens to flood the country and come to their neighborhoods, where they receive free, taxpayer-funded housing and food — benefits that are denied to U.S. citizens.

A recent poll found that the Democratic lead over Republicans among black voters has dropped by almost 20 percent in the last three years.

