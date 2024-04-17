Kelly Clarkson: Pro-Life Laws ‘Literally Kill’ Women — ‘Insane’ Not to Abort Children Conceived in Rape

Kelly Clarkson got emotional recalling her own difficulties with her pregnancies, claiming that the recent Arizona Supreme Court decision to uphold pro-life legislation “can literally kill” someone.

“Last week we saw the Arizona Supreme Court uphold a law from 1864 that bans nearly all abortions,” the talk-show host and musician said during Monday’s episode of NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch Below:

“Did you ever think in your lifetime that we would see that happen?” Clarkson asked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “It’s just insane to me, the thinking that went on in 1864 — it’s a very different world, we know a lot more now — that we’re going backwards.”

Clinton responded by calling the Arizona court decision “horrifying in every way.”

“I feared it would happen, but I hoped it wouldn’t happen,” Clinton continued. “And now here we are in the middle of this very difficult period for women in about half the states of our country, who cannot get the care that they need.”

“The old law in Arizona is without exceptions [for rape and incest],” Clinton said. “And the danger to women’s lives as well as to our right to make our own decisions about our bodies and ourselves is so profound. And there’s another element to it, which I find so troubling. I mean, there’s a kind of cruelty to it.”

Clarkson also noted that she was hospitalized during both of her pregnancies, adding that she worried about losing her life.

“I literally asked God, this is a real thing, to just take me and my son in the hospital for the second time, because I was like, ‘It’s the worst thing,'” the singer said, before pausing to apologize as she apparently became emotional.

“It was my decision and I’m so glad I did it, I love my babies, but to make someone — and you don’t realize how hard it is,” Clarkson added. “The fact that you would take that away from someone, that can literally kill them. The fact that if they’re raped by their family member and they have to — it’s just like insane to me.”

