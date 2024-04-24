Kanye West Looking at ‘Yeezy Porn’ Site Launch with Stormy Daniels’ Ex

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West is looking at broadening out his business interests with a dedicated Yeezy Porn studio, working alongside adult film producer Mike Moz, who used to be married to Stormy Daniels.

TMZ reports the move marks five years since he admitted he had an “addiction” to lewd and salacious material.

The 46-year-old said he watched pornography too often, even claiming adult entertainment had “destroyed my family” and then marriage to Kim Kardashian.

“For me, Playboy was my gateway into full on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio.

“From age five till now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it’s OK and I stand up and say: “No, it’s not OK.”‘

In 2022 Adidas launched an investigation into West after former Yeezy staffers accused him of misconduct, alleging he would watch porn during professional meetings and shared lewd photographs of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as Breitbart News reported.

That was then and this is now.

The outlet notes, “We’re told Kanye and co. have been talking about building an entire Yeezy Porn studio — which would be part of a broader adult entertainment division at the parent Yeezy company.”

Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz — a vet in the porn biz — is tipped by TMZ to help shepherd the venture as the head of the new Yeezy venture.

The resulting collaboration could see a launch by the end of this year.