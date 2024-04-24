Watch: ‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Biden’s ‘Cannibals’ Story — ‘You’re Going to Lose the Election’

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show took aim at President Joe Biden on Tuesday, ridiculing the commander in chief for telling a bizarre story in which he claimed his uncle was eaten by cannibals.

The Daily Show co-hosts Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chien devoted an extended segment on Tuesday’s episode to Biden’s recent speech to the United Steelworkers Union in Pittsburgh. In his speech, Biden claimed that his uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, was shot down near Papua New Guinea during World War II and that his body was never recovered because “there were a lot of cannibals” in New Guinea at the time.

Even left-wing news outlets including New York magazine and the Associated Press have cast doubt on Biden’s tale.

The Daily Show co-hosts were even more unimpressed.

“You’re going to lose the election,” Chieng said to Biden.

Watch below:

Daily Show's Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper roast Biden's "cannibals" claim pic.twitter.com/HyKnrvYMgp — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) April 24, 2024

“Look, at some point, we all get to an age when we confuse our own life story with the plot of Indiana Jones,” Klepper said.

The jokes continued. “Would a cannibal even eat people out of a wreckage? I mean, that’s like their version of eating roadkill,” Klepper added.

He later joked: “Biden apologized to the Papua New Guinea prime minister by inviting him to a dinner with Pete Buttigieg — who will be served over rice with balsamic reductions.”

Concerns over 81-year-old Biden’s cognitive decline are roiling Democrats as the president faces record-low popularity.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent Economist/YouGov survey found that Overall, 59 percent of those surveyed disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president, compared to 37 percent who approve.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that a whopping 73 percent of registered voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president.

