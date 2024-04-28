Christian Ex-Porn Star Urges Kanye West to Drop Plans for an Adult Site: ‘Only a Dog Returns to Its Vomit’

Brittni De La Mora, a former porn star who has now embraced Christianity, counseled Kanye West against starting his promised pornography studio he plans to call “Yeezy Porn.”

De La Mora shared how she was shocked and “heartbroken” over recent headlines detailing how the Grammy Award-winning rapper, who changed his name to Ye, is planning to start his own porn brand.

As previously reported, the 46-year-old is working with adult film industry producer Mike Moz — who is the ex-husband of porn star and stripper Stormy Daniels.

De La Mora outlined in an April 23 X/Twitter post he should rise above the temptation, saying:

No, not this news, Kanye. I can’t believe what I just read. The news says that Kanye is going to start an adult website, and he is working with Mike Moz, who I actually know personally because I was in the adult film industry for seven years of my life. He worked for LA Direct models, which is a whole other layer of things that I am happy to share with you in a full-length video on my YouTube channel.

De La Mora told West in her video that “addiction” is never the answer to finding life fulfillment, but Jesus is.

“I just want to say, I am so heartbroken. Kanye, I have a quote that I did a reel on that you said a couple of years ago, where you said, ‘Porn has torn apart my family, but Jesus will heal it.’ Kanye, this is not the way to go back and forth. It’s just like addiction. You recognize that it’s bad, and then, all of a sudden, you go back right to it,” De La Mora warned.

“‘Only a dog returns to its vomit.’ Kanye, if you want to follow Jesus, follow Jesus. Don’t go backwards. Darkness has nothing to offer you,” she insisted, referring to Kanye’s shared history of his past struggle with watching porn.

The move to porn marks five years since West admitted he had an “addiction” to lewd and salacious material.

He confessed then he watched pornography too often, even claiming adult entertainment had “destroyed my family” and then marriage to Kim Kardashian.

In 2022 Adidas launched an investigation into West after former Yeezy staffers accused him of misconduct, alleging he would watch porn during professional meetings and shared lewd photographs of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as Breitbart News reported.