‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Begins 90-Day Jail Sentence for DUI, Wrong-Way Car Crash

General Hospital star Haley Pullos surrendered to police Monday afternoon to start a 90-day jail term for a DUI crash.

The 25-year-old had faced two DUI felony charges and a hit-and-run misdemeanor charge for an 2023 near-fatal traffic accident, as Breitbart News reported.

The soap actress was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney after police reported she had a .08 blood alcohol content in the wake of the April 29 crash.

Pullos booked into the Los Angeles County jail system on Monday afternoon, according to L.A. Sheriff’s Department records.

An attorney for the actress, Mark Daniel Melnick, told PEOPLE Pullos came forward after pleading no contest to the DUI charge.

When she returns to court on July 29, after serving three months in jail, she will be sentenced to five years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and more than $8,000 in restitution, Melnick said, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety,” Melnick told PEOPLE.

The actress, who had played Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital since 2009 and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work on the soap in 2015, took a leave of absence from the show after the crash.

Her other TV credits include House, Dollhouse, and Mr. Mayor.