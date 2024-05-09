Kristen Stewart Shreds Hollywood for Congratulating Itself over ‘Phony’ Gender Equality Achievement

Actress Kristen Stewart slammed Hollywood for congratulating itself over its “phony” gender equality achievement, saying the industry thinks its taking on “the patriarchy” when it “checks these little boxes.”

Stewart, who has an estimated net worth of $70 million, told Porter magazine that there’s a thinking in Hollywood “that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy.”

“It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, okay, cool. You’ve chosen four,” the Twilight star added.

“And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women [but] it feels phony,” Stewart said. “If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening.”

Stewart, meanwhile, has reportedly been trying to get her feature directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, financed for the last few years, telling Variety earlier this year that she won’t take another acting project until she gets this film about incest and periods off the ground.

“I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else,” she said. “Yeah, I will quit the fucking business. I won’t make a-fucking-nother movie until I make this movie. I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going.”

In her interview with Porter, Stewart noted that her film is “about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch.”

“But it’s gonna be a fucking thrill ride,” the actress insisted.

In 2021, Stewart raised eyebrows for her portrayal of the much-beloved Princess Diana in Spencer, as a swearing, masturbating, manic mess who was “desperate for connection” and felt isolated and lonely as a British royal.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.