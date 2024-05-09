Macklemore Performs Pro-Hamas, Anti-Biden Song at New Zealand Concert

Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore has expressed solidarity with anti-Israel protesters and condemned Israel’s military campaign against Hamas terrorists, choosing a sellout crowd in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, to deliver his pro-Palestinian views.

He told the gathered 5,000 Kiwis in a short speech 40 minutes into his two-hour set:

I stand here today and every day forward for the rest of my life in solidarity with the people of Palestine, with an open heart, in the belief that our collective liberation is at stake – that we all deserve freedom in this life of ours. Yesterday [Tuesday], I put out a song called Hind’s Hall – can I play it for you guys?

The Guardian reports as he performed, the red, white and green of the Palestinian flag flashed across the stadium. Behind him a video montage played showing student protesters in the U.S. intercut with footage of politicians and Gaza.

The audience reportedly raised their hands as Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, sang and multiple fans waved keffiyeh – the black and white scarf linked with anti-Israel supporters.

Towards the end of the song Macklemore led a chant of “free, free Palestine”, which the crowd repeated back to him before he called for an immediate ceasefire.

As Breitbart News reported, Macklemore released an anti-Israel song this week in which he vowed to not vote for Biden in the 2024 election.

He sang the song on stage in Wellington.

Released on Monday through the rapper’s Instagram account, the song, titled “Hinds Hall” – a reference to the building that pro-Palestinian protesters occupied at Columbia University – covers Israel’s war in Gaza and accuses the country of horrific war crimes while condemning Joe Biden.

“The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all,” he raps in the song.

“And fuck no, I’m not voting for you in the fall,” he adds.