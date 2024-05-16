Actress Angie Harmon Sues Instacart Driver Who Allegedly Fatally Shot Her Dog

Actress Angie Harmon filed a lawsuit against Instacart and its driver Christopher Reid, who she says fatally shot her dog during a delivery in March.

Harmon is suing Reid and Instacart for negligence-gross negligence, trespass, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of harm, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

The actress, widely known for roles on Law & Order and Rizolli & Isles, also reportedly requested a trial by jury to decide the monetary damages, which she believes is more than $25,000.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Harmon accused the delivery driver of shooting and killing her dog, Oliver, after delivering an order to her home over Easter weekend.

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for #Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post. “He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog.”

Harmon went on to allege that the driver shot her dog, in part, because he knew he wasn’t being recorded by a home surveillance camera.

“Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded,” she claimed. “The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.’ We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member,” the actress added.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson told Fox News that the March 30 incident was investigated, and no charges were filed as a result.

“The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods,” the spokesperson said. “The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog.”

The spokesperson added that “another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.”

Instacart, meanwhile, has permanently deactivated Reid’s account, telling Fox News, “Our hearts continue to be with Ms. Harmon and her family following this disturbing incident.”

“While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account has been permanently deactivated from our platform,” the company added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.