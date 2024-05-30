‘General Hospital’ Cast Pay Tribute to Johnny Wactor After Killing: ‘The World is Darker Now’

The cast of General Hospital paid tribute to actor Johnny Wactor, who starred in 164 episodes of the soap opera, after his untimely and tragic death on Saturday.

“I’m in a state of disbelief and complete sadness,” actress Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on General Hospital, wrote in a Sunday Instagram post. “I don’t typically do posts like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important (for me) to put these words out there.”

“To @johnnywactor’s mother and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine what you must be feeling right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers,” Storms continued.

“Johnny was one of those rare ‘real individuals’ that you almost never come across,” she added. “I was fortunate enough to have some really good conversations with him where we discussed things I don’t typically open up about.”

“For some reason, we talked about the deep stuff,” Storms said. “He was a safe space for those conversations and, in turn, he would talk about his life. He genuinely cared about people and their journeys in life.”

“During his time on GH I witnessed him work hard and truly have respect for every single person in our building. I just cannot believe that his life was stolen from him the way it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny,” the actress concluded.

Actress Sofia Mattsson, meanwhile, who plays Sasha Gilmore on the show, said, “My heart is so utterly broken.”

“Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy,” she added.

“He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him,” Mattsson said.

“We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny,” the actress added. “I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

Actress Laura Wright, who plays Cathy Carinthos on the show, posted a photo of Wactor to her Instagram Stories, writing, “In shock. My heart breaks for Johnny’s family. He was an incredible man,” according to a report by Daily Mail.

The Walking Dead star Jeff Kober, who plays Cyrus Renault on General Hospital, called Wactor “A beautiful man with a big beautiful heart,” as well as “One of the kindest most thoughtful and gentle actors I’ve ever worked with.”

“A tragic loss for all who had the gift of knowing him,” Kober added. “My most sincere condolences to his family.”

Actress Kelly Thiebaud, who plays Dr. Britt Westbourne on the soap opera, added, “To take him away from his family and people who loved him so you can sell a catalytic converter on the black market for 300 bucks angers me so much!”

“I am heartbroken and sickened by this terrible loss. Johnny I love you. My heart breaks for your real mom and your whole family,” actress Bonnie Burroughs, who plays Gladys Corbin in the show, said, adding, “The world is darker now.”

As Breitbart News reported, Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was shot and killed on Saturday during an alleged car theft at the age of 37.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” General Hospital said in a Sunday Instagram post. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time,” General Hospital added.

