Rapper Young Thug’s Attorney Arrested and Sentenced to 10 Weekends in Jail

Rapper Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel was arrested and sentenced to ten weekends in the Fulton County Jail after being held in contempt of court on Monday.

“I need you to tell me how you got the information, if you don’t tell me how you got the information, I’m going to hold you in contempt,” Judge Ural Glanville was heard telling Steel in a video posted to YouTube by Law & Crime Trials.

Watch Below:

“I don’t want to hold you in contempt, but you, but this is so sacrosanct, to have a conversation in my Chambers parroted to you and others, it is that serious,” Judge Glanville added, to which Steel replied, “Yeah, that’s why I raised it. It is that serious that we should have been there and it shouldn’t have happened.”

After some more back and fourth, Judge Glanville said, “The issue is, how did you — who — how did you get this information?”

“I understand the issue, I promise you, I understand it, but what I’m trying to ask you is if you look at Common Five, this is how I understand the law–” Steel said, before getting cutoff by the judge, who said, “You can’t violate something and then use privilege.”

“I’m not violating anything!” Steel exclaimed

After some more exchange, Judge Glanville said, “Alright, well, I’m going to hold you in contempt,” adding, “You cannot eavesdrop and get information that was not not meant for you to hear at that particular point in time.”

Judge Glanville appeared frustrated after Steel refused to tell him how he found out about a meeting between the judge, prosecutors, and the state’s star witness.

After demanding again to know “who gave you the information” Judge Glanville held Steel in contempt of court.

“I’m not going to have any further conversation with you about this,” the judge said. “You’re going into custody at this point in time,” adding, “I’m going to deny your motion for a mistrial.”

Steel will reportedly spend 20 days behind bars after his unexpected exchange with Judge Glanville about a secret meeting with prosecutors and one of the prosecution witnesses.

Young Thug is currently on trial in Atlanta after being charged with violation of Georgia’s anti-racketeering and gang laws, according to a report by Associated Press.

