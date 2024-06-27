Sean Penn Gushes over His Bromance with Hunter Biden

Hollywood star Sean Penn has struck up a bromance with convicted felon Hunter Biden, and the whirlwind friendship clearly has the actor smitten.

Sean Penn gushed over his new bosom buddy in a New York Times interview this week with columnist Maureen Dowd, who was shown around the actor’s Malibu home. At one point, the actor showed off a painting by Hunter Biden that was on “prominent display.”

Penn said the painting was a personal gift from Hunter Biden and was made while Hunter was trying “to put the pieces” of his life “back together” amid his addiction to crack cocaine and prostitutes.

Maureen Dowd described the piece, titled “The Map,” as an abstract work featuring “the black outline of a head with colorful, detailed brushstrokes all around it.”

Penn told Dowd that he first met Hunter Biden in 2022 during the Kennedy Center Honors. They reconnected last year with the help of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who is a mutual friend.

The actor said before meeting Hunter, he had read an interview with him and “I was really taken with him.” Since then, the two have been inseparable.

Penn revealed he was Hunter Biden’s personal guest at this month’s Hollywood fundraiser for Joe Biden’s re-election campaign that featured George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Earlier this month, a Delaware jury found Hunter Biden guilty on all three gun-related charges, making him a convicted felon. He faces 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

Sean Penn has been one of Hollywood biggest cheerleaders for Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. He has even urged the U.S. to declare war on Russia by joining Ukraine in its fight, saying that if we don’t declare war, “our soul as America is lost.”

Penn has a history of cozying up to dictators. He was friendly with Hugo Chavez, even calling Venezuela’s socialist dictator an “inspiration.” He has also met Cuba’s Fidel Castro and the Mexican drug lord El Chapo.

