‘Right Thing to Do’ — Powerful NYC Attorneys Drop Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Top shelf Manhattan law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks (GSM&S ) has parted ways with renegade rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, a report Saturday claimed.

“The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do,” a spokesperson for the law firm exclusively told the NY Post’s Page Six.

The outlet’s story quoted NewsNation as reporting Saturday that Lady Gaga told the firm to either drop Combs — who is facing mounting sexual assault allegations — or she would walk away.

“The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true,” the firm spokesperson claimed to the Post by way of response.

GSM&S dropped the rapper, the law firm’s client for more than 20 years, due to the assault allegations involving a brutal attack on R&B singer Cassie., the source told Page Six.

Past and present GSM&S clients include Elton John, Barbra Streisand, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Madonna, U2 and Drake, the outlet detailed in its report.

Mayor Adams revoked Combs’ key to NYC, less than three weeks after a shocking video leaked of the rap mogul beating his ex, as Breitbart News reported.

Howard University also rescinded an honorary degree awarded to Combs and ended a scholarship program in his name following the release of the video involving Cassie.

Combs, founder of Bad Boy Records, is one of the most influential hip-hop producers and executives in the last three decades, turning musical success into a business empire.