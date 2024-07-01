Will Smith Gets Standing Ovation at BET Awards 2 Years After Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Two years after Will Smith delivered the slap that was seen – and heard – around the world, the actor returned to the BET Awards on Sunday night to be met by a standing ovation.

During his time in the spotlight the 53-year-old Oscar and Grammy winner debuted his new gospel-charged track, “You Can Make It.”

The redemptive performance featured Kirk Franklin, Chandler Moore and Sunday Service Choir.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but whatever’s going on in your life right now, I’m here to tell you, you can make it,” Smith said by way of exhortation.

Gospel icon Kirk Franklin joined him on stage to lend vocals, as Smith told the crowd, ‘Nobody gets an easy ride.’

The set made Smith and his fellow performers look like they were afire and threatened by a blaze later extinguished by rain.

By the end of it, Smith garnered cheers and a standing ovation from the attentive, admiring audience.

The center stage performance marked the first time Smith appeared at an awards show since he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face for a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, as Breitbart News reported.

It all continues the redemption tour Smith has been on since “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” opened June 7, reestablishing the actor as a bankable movie star, the NY Post notes.

Also performing at the show — hosted for the fourth time by Taraji P. Henson — were Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Latto, Victoria Monét, Shaboozey, Tyla and Glorilla.