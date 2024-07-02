Watch — ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Lea DeLaria Begs Biden to Assassinate Trump: ‘Blow Him Up’

Actress Lea DeLaria, who played Bing Boo on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, literally and emphatically called upon President Joe Biden to assassinate former President Donald Trump this week in response to the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

In a social media post shared to Instagram and TikTok, DeLaria went on unhinged rant against former President Trump and begged Joe Biden to kill him as an act of war.

“Joe, you’re a reasonable man,” she said in a post that garnered over 9,000 Likes. “You don’t want to do this. But here’s the reality: This is a fucking war. This is a war now, and we are fighting for our fucking country. And these assholes are going to take it away. They’re going to take it away.”

“Thank you, [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence ‘Uncle’ Thomas. Joe, you now have the right to take that bitch Trump out. Take him out, Joe. If he was Hitler, and this was 1940, would you take him out? Well, he is Hitler. And this is 1940. Take him the fuck out! Blow him up, or they’ll blow us up. Facts,” she added.

DeLaria justified these actions as an act of war.

“It’s all out war now. They will destroy us. They only want power… like all tyrants. FUCK THEM!!! And if any of you assholes wanna death threat me like you have been doing for my entire life, bring it on bitch. I’m Sicilian, I know how to play that game,” she said.

Comments on the post were overwhelmingly negative, with people saying that DeLaria had a psychotic break.

“This sounds threatening and harmful to an ex president, is that legal? Wouldn’t that be domestic terrorism?” one commenter said.

“Who are you and what are you famous for? Also, did you just publicly call for the president of the United States to murder his political opponent? If you want 3rd world stuff to happen, move to a third world county. Dear Jesus. Hope you have an amazing lawyer. You can delete this but the internet last forever and you just told the entire internet to MURDER someone,” said another.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.