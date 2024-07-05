American Songwriter Special: Nashville Hit Songwriter Neil Thrasher Discusses and Performs His Controversial Jason Aldean #1 ‘Try that in a Small Town’

When a song pisses off Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin from The View, you know you’re on to something. When a song pisses off the entire left, it’s time for a cold one.

Well, Neil Thrasher, Kelley Lovelace, Tully Kennedy, and Kurt Allison, the writers of Jason Aldean’s #1 smash “Try that in a Small Town,” certainly deserve a cold one. Thrasher (featured in the above clip) explained during Breitbart/SiriusXM’s American Songwriter Special that it wasn’t until the video for “Try That in a Small Town” came out that he was inundated with the left’s predictable response calling him “a racist and a bigot and you name it.”

That’s when Thrasher’s phone started blowing up with concerned friends and colleagues asking him if he was okay from the barrage of national attention at the hands of the triggered left. Thrasher’s response reflected a different sentiment altogether: “What are you talking about?! This is fantastic!”

None of it phased him and as he told Breitbart News, “We wrote the truth and these days, the Left hates the truth.”

Check out Thrasher’s amazing acoustic performance and the story behind the song above and then check out the entire Breitbart/SiriusXM American Songwriter Special.

And if you want to agitate the left a little bit more, download “Try that in a Small Town.”

Breitbart News covered the backlash, the drama, and the rise of “Try that in a Small Town” extensively.