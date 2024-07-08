Michael Moore: Democrat Leaders Pushing Biden to Stay Are Guilty of ‘Elder Abuse’

Filmmaker Michael Moore has attacked Democrat party leaders who are pushing for Joe Biden to stick with his sinking re-election campaign, saying they are guilty of “elder abuse” against the 81-year-old president.

In an MSNBC interview as well as on his own Rumble show, Michael Moore lashed out at certain party bigwigs in the wake of Biden’s horrendous debate performance, which is still dominating headlines.

“The problem here is that I think there is a form of elder abuse going on here where the Democratic Party and the people that are part of the apparatus are pushing and pushing him to stay. And then he comes out and says ‘I am staying,’ and the family says ‘I am staying,'” the Fahrenheit 9/11 filmmaker said.

Moore called Biden’s debate performance “heart-breaking.”

“It was like, imagine that was your father up there. I’m thinking, why isn’t anybody doing anything? Why did they let him go out on the stage in this condition? Who is looking out for him? Who is looking out for him right now?”

“Something was wrong that night. We all saw it,” he added. “My eyes weren’t lying and yours weren’t either.”

On his Rumble show, Moore was even more aggressive, questioning whether Biden is fit enough to remain in the White House. “This is about whether he should serve another four days,” he said.

In the recent past, Moore has slammed Biden for his stance on Israel’s war against Hamas. But Moore struck a more sympathetic note toward the president this week.

“If I have to be the only one to stand for Joe Biden — that’s right, you heard me say that — if I have to be the only one to stand up for Joe Biden here, to protect him from the cruelest form of elder abuse I’ve ever been forced to watch, well then that’s what I’ll do,” he continued.

Moore said he also agreed with one comment former President Donald Trump made during the debate.

“Trump was right — I know, there’s words I’ve never spoken — Trump was right when he turned to Biden to ask him what his problem was as to why he never fires anybody,” he said. “It’s amazing to me how a week later now anyone on this campaign staff still has a job! How is that possible?!”

Michael Moore is part of a growing number of entertainment industry leaders who are calling for Biden to quit the campaign.

Others include Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, veteran studio boss Barry Diller, and Lost creator Damon Lindelof.

On Sunday, Rob Reiner — one of Biden’s most loyal Hollywood supporters — called on the president to “step down.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com