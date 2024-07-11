Rapper Meek Mill Offers $2,000 to Anyone Who Can ID Man Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted a Woman at Dollar Tree

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: (Editorial Use Only) Meek Mill performs during Day 2 of Wi
Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Warner Todd Huston

Rapper Meek Mill offered a $2,000 reward for anyone who can identify a man who sexually assaulted a woman on a Philadelphia Dollar Tree store on Wednesday.

The suspect is accused of masturbating onto a woman’s leg inside the store.

The man was also caught on video as he fled the store and police confirmed that the man on the video was wanted in connection with the incident, according to Philadelphia’s WTXF-TV.

Rapper Mill was incensed by the incident and took to his X account to offer a reward for information on the suspect.

In another X post, the rapper advised people not to pursue the suspect, but just to pass on information about who he is.

“The PPD extends its gratitude to the public for their assistance in locating Mr. Miles,” read a statement from the Philly police, according to Fox 29.

Police found that the man has frequently been seen wandering around the area and that he is a homeless man living under the I-95 underpass.

Ultimately, the suspect later surrendered to police and was identified as Gary A. Miles.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.