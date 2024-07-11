Rapper Meek Mill Offers $2,000 to Anyone Who Can ID Man Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted a Woman at Dollar Tree

Rapper Meek Mill offered a $2,000 reward for anyone who can identify a man who sexually assaulted a woman on a Philadelphia Dollar Tree store on Wednesday.

The suspect is accused of masturbating onto a woman’s leg inside the store.

The man was also caught on video as he fled the store and police confirmed that the man on the video was wanted in connection with the incident, according to Philadelphia’s WTXF-TV.

Rapper Mill was incensed by the incident and took to his X account to offer a reward for information on the suspect.

Let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly some community service …. I got 2 bands for his lo??? But you gotta connect. https://t.co/ZgsTNVeUJL — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 10, 2024

In another X post, the rapper advised people not to pursue the suspect, but just to pass on information about who he is.

Just go live with him don’t pursue him … it gotta actually be you … Philly small people know where this creep ass dude at ghtfoh … we need community protection also! https://t.co/NBSiJrgVS6 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 10, 2024

“The PPD extends its gratitude to the public for their assistance in locating Mr. Miles,” read a statement from the Philly police, according to Fox 29.

Police found that the man has frequently been seen wandering around the area and that he is a homeless man living under the I-95 underpass.

Ultimately, the suspect later surrendered to police and was identified as Gary A. Miles.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston