50 Cent After Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘You Come at the King, You Best Not Miss’

Rapper and entertainment mogul 50 Cent shared an image to his Instagram account following Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, which read “You come at the king, you best not miss.”

“You come at the king, you best not miss,” 50 Cent’s Instagram post read, referencing a paraphrased sentiment derived from Niccolo Machiavelli’s “The Prince.”

Meanwhile, on X, the rapper shared a photo of President Trump with blood on his face after the assassination attempt, writing, “I know the vibes ‍♂️we are all in trouble now !”

The photo included a clip from 50 Cent’s 2003 song, “Many Men (Wish Death),” which featured the lyrics, “Many men wish death upon me, blood in my eye, dog, and I can’t see. I’m trying to be what I’m destined to be, and n****s try to take my life away.”

I know the vibes ‍♂️we are all in trouble now ! pic.twitter.com/Fzi6XqgatP — 50cent (@50cent) July 13, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump was injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired with at least one bullet appearing to have hit the 45th president in the ear.

Images and videos of the harrowing scene poured into social media, showing what appears to be blood on Trump’s face.

No words.

Donald J Trump for President of the United States.

This election is now over. pic.twitter.com/0Tqb5j3QY9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 13, 2024

Secret Service veteran Dan Bongino took to X after the assassination attempt to proclaim that he “can absolutely confirm the USSS Director Kim Cheatle has repeatedly turned down requests for a larger security footprint around President Trump. Despite knowing the threat level is catastrophic.”

Bongino called on Cheatle to resign.

Notably, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the leader of then-Speaker Pelosi’s (D-CA) now-defunct January 6 Select Committee, introduced legislation in April 2024 targeting President Trump that would take away his Secret Service protection upon a conviction.

