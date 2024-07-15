‘Daily Show’ Cancels On-the-Ground RNC Coverage After Trump Assassination Attempt

Do not adjust your set. Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and host Jon Stewart will be missing from the Republican National Convention that begins Monday.

Variety reports the show’s team had planned to be in host city Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but the Comedy Central mainstay nixed its plans Sunday.

A message posted via Instagram and X offered “apologies for the inconvenience,” citing “logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee” for a “need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin.”

The decision was made public less than 24-hours after the unsuccessful assassination attempt made on former President Donald Trump.

The show will now be anchored to its usual base in New York City.

Monday’s broadcast of the show, typically hosted by Stewart, will not air, and the late-night series will instead resume Tuesday through Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the show did not elaborate on the statement when asked by Variety.

“The Late Show” also had plans to broadcast live from Chicago, the site of the Democratic National Convention, later in the summer. The outlet continued:

Original plans had called for a series of tapings from the city’s Marcus Performing Arts Center, with a live broadcast on Thursday, the convention’s final night. Seats for the show’s four planned RNC tapings were sold out, according to 1iota, a web-based ticketing service that many of TV’s late-night programs utilize to bring live audiences to tapings.

“The Daily Show” also has plans to visit Chicago for tapings during the event.

Meanwhile a defiant Trump will still attend in the wake of an assassination attempt at his campaign rally on Saturday night, his aides confirmed, as Breitbart News reported.