Whoopi Goldberg Smears Trump’s Teenage Granddaughter as a Prop Used to ‘Humanize’ Him: ‘Don’t Fall for It’

After Wednesday night’s speeches at the Republican National Convention, ABC’s The View host Whoopi Goldberg smeared the speech by Trump’s granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai Trump, saying Kai’s speech was merely an attempt to “humanize” Trump.

In her July 17 speech, Kai noted that her grandfather is just a “normal grandpa” who gives his grandchildren “candy and soda” and who calls them and checks in on them.

“He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me,” Kai said during her speech.

“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later,” she added.

Kai also said she knows him as a caring and loving person and that the media makes him out to be a “different person.”

This heartwarming speech set The View host of into the stratosphere.

“I have a lot of faith in the American people. And I don’t know very many men who want to be talked to the way that this man has been talking to men in his audience,” Goldberg said. “I don’t know any women — and I know his grandchild was up on the thing and they’re trying to humanize him and change your idea about who this guy is.”

“Don’t fall for that!” she exclaimed.

Goldberg has been a stalwart supporter of Joe Biden and early this month insisted that she would vote for him even if he was seen “pooping his pants.”

Still, she has also said that she will support a replacement if Joe Biden does decide to step aside and put a halt to his campaign for a second term. But she added that she would rather wait until she sees how Biden does in a second presidential debate.

