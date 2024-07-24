Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhof to Replace Jill Biden at David Letterman’s Fundraiser

Former late-night TV host David Letterman is going ahead with his Democrat fundraiser, but instead of hosting the event for Joe Biden, he will be welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff in Nantucket.

Letterman had planned the political fundraiser months ago to benefit Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and had tapped first lady Jill Biden to help him host the event. But now that Joe has stepped aside and will not be running for a second term, Letterman was forced to make a changeup to the hosting duties, according to The Wrap.

The event set to be held in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, next Tuesday, will be the first fundraiser at which Emhoff will appear as he prepares for the possibility that he will become the nation’s inaugural “first man” if Harris happens to win the White House in November.

With the Bidens off the menu, it appears that Harris’ office is scrambling to replace Joe and Jill at several upcoming fundraisers in California and Colorado.

The Harris campaign has claimed to have brought in more than $81 million in the first 24 hours after her name was floated as replacing Joe Biden at the head of the Democrat ticket for 2024.

The campaign added that they had received donations for some 888,000 “grassroots donors” in that first swell of fundraising.

Furthermore, donors in Hollywood who had begun to close their checkbooks to Joe Biden are said to be excited now to donate to Kamala Harris.

Still there is no guarantee that Harris will be the nominee. The 59-year-old still has to formally secure the nomination from some 4,700 Democratic convention delegates — including those pledged to Biden, as well as the elected officials, former presidents and other party elders known as superdelegates.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

