Rapper Lil Pump unloaded on Vice President Kamala Harris, labeling her on Sunday the “worst” vice president “in American History.”

In a post on X, the rapper posted a photo of himself with former President Donald Trump, and criticized Harris for locking “up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes.”

“Kamala Harris isn’t even black… she’s Indian,” the rapper wrote. “She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History. Trump 2024.”

Kamala Harris isn’t even black… she’s Indian. She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History. Trump 2024 pic.twitter.com/UZZIg4KkxG — Lil Pump (@lilpump) July 28, 2024

The rapper’s comments referred back to Harris’ time while serving as the district attorney for San Francisco. During this time, Harris oversaw nearly 2,000 convictions for marijuana-related, according to data obtained by the Bay Area News Group, the Mercury News reported in 2019.

Harris oversaw more than 1,900 marijuana convictions in San Francisco, previously unreported records from the DA’s office show. Her prosecutors appear to have convicted people on marijuana charges at a higher rate than under her predecessor, based on data about marijuana arrests in the city. But former lawyers in Harris’ office and defense attorneys who worked on drug cases say most defendants arrested for low-level pot possession were never locked up. And only a few dozen people were sent to state prison for marijuana convictions under Harris’ tenure.