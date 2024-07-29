Rapper Lil Pump unloaded on Vice President Kamala Harris, labeling her on Sunday the “worst” vice president “in American History.”
In a post on X, the rapper posted a photo of himself with former President Donald Trump, and criticized Harris for locking “up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes.”
“Kamala Harris isn’t even black… she’s Indian,” the rapper wrote. “She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History. Trump 2024.”
Trump 2024 pic.twitter.com/UZZIg4KkxG
— Lil Pump (@lilpump) July 28, 2024
The rapper’s comments referred back to Harris’ time while serving as the district attorney for San Francisco. During this time, Harris oversaw nearly 2,000 convictions for marijuana-related, according to data obtained by the Bay Area News Group, the Mercury News reported in 2019.
Harris oversaw more than 1,900 marijuana convictions in San Francisco, previously unreported records from the DA’s office show. Her prosecutors appear to have convicted people on marijuana charges at a higher rate than under her predecessor, based on data about marijuana arrests in the city.
But former lawyers in Harris’ office and defense attorneys who worked on drug cases say most defendants arrested for low-level pot possession were never locked up. And only a few dozen people were sent to state prison for marijuana convictions under Harris’ tenure.
During an interview in February 2019, Harris admitted that she had smoked marijuana in college, and laughed.
Harris was later criticized during a Democrat primary debate in July 2019 by former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (I-HI), who said she was “deeply concerned” about Harris’s prosecutorial record and how she had “put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations.”
Gabbard’s comments were in reference to an article from the Washington Free Beacon that referred to data while Harris was serving as the attorney general for California. The article from the outlet stated, “at least 1,560 people were sent to state prisons for marijuana-related offenses between 2011 and 2016.”
A spokesperson from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation explained to the San Francisco Chronicle that the number had been around 1,974.
The Mercury News explained Gabbard had been “misleadingly citing figures for all of California while Harris was attorney general.”
This is not the first time that the rapper has supported Trump. In January, the rapper revealed he had gotten a tattoo on his thigh, to honor the “greatest president of all time.” The tattoo appeared to be of Trump’s mugshot from August 2023.
The rapper also endorsed Trump in October 2020 on Instagram, and criticized President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike. Trump also invited the rapper on stage during his final rally in 2020 held in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
