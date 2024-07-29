Rock Star Morrissey Calls Out Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab as ‘Criminals’ During Vegas Concert

The English rock star Morrissey took satirical aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab during a recent concert in Las Vegas, holding the trio up for mockery and labelling them as “criminals.”

Morrissey was performing his song “The World Is Full of Crashing Bores” when photos of the three globalists began rotating on the giant screen behind him. At one point, Morrissey pointed to the screen to coincide with the lyrics “educated criminals work within the law.”

Morrissey has long criticized the globalist power elite for their abuses of power and ruinous policies. As a result, the mainstream media have sought to label the singer as racist and “anti-immigrant” for his opposition to uncontrolled migration and his championing of nationalism.

He has also embraced traditional Catholic values, further enraging the media.

His heterodox ways — which have included a death-wish fantasy for then-President Donald Trump — have not dimmed his popularity despite many attempts by journalists to cancel his career.

