Sinéad O’Connor Cause of Death Revealed Year After Her Passing

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor’s exact cause of death has been revealed 12 months after she passed away aged 56.

The Southwark Coroner’s Court in London claimed last year she died from “natural causes,” as Breitbart News reported.

The actual reason has finally been confirmed.

According to various reports, O’Connor’s death certificate, filed by her ex-husband, John Reynolds, indicates she succumbed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

O’Connor also had a respiratory tract infection that contributed to her demise.

Her death was certified by Julian Morris, the senior coroner for Inner South London, following a post-mortem examination, which was completed without the need for an inquest.

O’Connor passed away 18 months after the mother of four’s son Shane died last year at the age of 17, leading to a medical episode for her.

The singer, who infamously tore a photo of Pope John Paul II in half in 1992, found worldwide fame in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was named the number one world single that year by the Billboard Music Awards.

The singer released ten studio albums over her career. She was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards last year.

In 2018, O’Connor announced she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada.

She is survived by her three remaining children, Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua.