Sinéad O’Connor Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor last year at the age of 56 has been revealed.

As Breitbart News reported, the star was found “unresponsive” after police were called to her flat in Herne Hill, south-east London, last July.

Detectives did not not treat the star’s sudden death as suspicious and officials said Tuesday she had died of natural causes.

“This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes,” a spokesman for Southwark Coroners Court told MailOnline said. “The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

Ms O’Connor passed away 18 months after the mother-of-four’s son Shane, 17, died last year at the age of 17, leading to a medical episode for her.

O’Connor, who infamously tore a photo of Pope John Paul II in half in 1992, found worldwide fame in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was named the number one world single that year by the Billboard Music Awards.

The singer released ten studio albums over her career. She was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards earlier this year.

In 2018, O’Connor announced she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada.

She is survived by her three remaining children, Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua.