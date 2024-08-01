‘South Park’ Episode Imitates Reality After Man Pummels Woman in Boxing at Olympics

Imane Khelif, an Algerian fighter who was disqualified from the International Boxing Association 2023 World Boxing Championships after failing gender-eligibility tests, beat Italian fighter Italian Angela Carini in a boxing match at the 2024 Paris Olympics — after just 46 seconds in the fight — on Thursday, and within minutes the social media pipes were being clogged with users sharing a clip from a 2019 South Park episode that many say predicated men eventually box against women in professional sporting events.

“Now, this is the first year that a trans woman is in the competition. How do you feel about that?” a reporter in the November 2019 South Park episode, “Board Girls” is heard saying to a female athlete, who naively replies, “Amazing. I feel honored to be a part of history.”

Watch Below:

“I have a lot of incredible trans friends who are athletes, and so we’re all inspired this woman’s competing,” the female athlete character adds, to which the reporter character nervously reacts, “Uh-huh, and uh, have you actually ever met Heather Swanson?”

The female athlete, who is being interviewed by the reporter ahead of participating in the “Strong Woman Competition,” replies, “Uh, no, I’ve never competed against her before. No.”

“She’s not exactly your average trans athlete,” the reporter warns, to which the female athlete responds, “Well, what is an average trans athlete? Honestly, I find that kind of bigoted, David.”

Heather Swanson, formerly Blade Jaggart, then appears onscreen, revealing that the so-called trans athlete is a large burly man who started identifying as female just two weeks before the Strong Woman Competition.

“I’m here to kick some fuckin’ ass,” Swanson proudly declares. “I’m gonna roll up the other women here, and I’m gonna smoke ’em. I am the strongest woman this state has ever seen!”

The following scenes in the South Park episode then show Swanson beating the female athletes.

The scene concludes with the male athlete standing on the first place pedestal on the medal podium, proclaiming, “I won! I’m the strong woman!” while two female athletes — one heavily bruised and bleeding — stand on either side of him on the second and third place pedestals.

“Look at it! It’s mine!” Swanson proclaims while showing off his First Place trophy. “I’m the best! I’m the strongest!”

As Breitbart News reported, Algerian fighter Imane Khalif, who was cleared to compete at the 2024 Olympics having earlier failing an unspecified testosterone level test, beat Italian fighter Angela Carini in a boxing match after just 46 seconds on Thursday.

“I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that, it’s impossible to continue,” a heartbroken Carini told Italian news outlet ASNA after the match. “I got into the ring to fight. But I didn’t feel like it anymore after the first minute.”

Watch Below:

Social media users quickly pointed out that the 2019 South Park episode foretold the travesty that transpired before the world on Thursday.

“South Park predicted the Olympic boxing gender issues,” one X user reacted. “The simulation is wild.”

South Park predicted the Olympic boxing gender issues too. The simulation is wild. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/nJ01NHmcyz — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) August 1, 2024

“South Park becomes reality after biological male boxer Imane Khelif forces Italian female Angela Carini to quit in 46 seconds at the Olympics,” another noted.

NEW: South Park becomes reality after biological male boxer Imane Khelif forces Italian female Angela Carini to quit in 46 seconds at the Olympics. Khelif is a biological man who failed gender eligibility tests at the 2023 World Championships. Carini shouted “this is unjust” as… pic.twitter.com/nQeMqA4Cve — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 1, 2024

“The Olympics did the South Park meme,” another stated.

The Olympics did the South Park meme pic.twitter.com/vddHXQUuHW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 1, 2024

“Another spot on South Park prediction,” popular X account Libs of TikTok said.

Another spot on South Park prediction pic.twitter.com/1GZxuJcDNR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2024

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.