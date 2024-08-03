‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Security System Catches Masked Burglars Leaving Her L.A. Home

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland claimed to have caught two masked men who had broken into her home in Los Angeles, California.

Law enforcement officials explained to TMZ that Hyland, who was out of town at the time, reportedly saw the burglars leaving her home last Saturday, after she received a notification on her security system.

The burglars reportedly gained access to Hyland’s home by breaking a glass window, law enforcement officials told the outlet.

Sources reportedly told the outlet that after Hyland looked at her home security system on her cell phone, she saw two masked burglars leaving her home.

Law enforcement officers reportedly arrived at Hyland’s home and searched the home, however, sources told the outlet that the burglars were not there by the time officers arrived on scene.

Hyland will reportedly do an inventory of the items in her home when she returns to determine what the burglars might have taken, according to the outlet.

Several actors and other Hollywood celebrities have dealt with burglaries at their homes while they’ve been away. In January, Lee Byung-hun found that his Los Angeles home had been broken into while he had been away.

The home of Boogie Tillmon, the ex-wife of South Park co-creator Trey Parker, was also broken into and burglars reportedly stole roughly $500,000 worth of items.

In December 2023, masked burglars stole a firearm from actor Keanu Reeves’s home in Hollywood Hills while he was away.

At the beginning of July, Dominic Choi, the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that the number of burglaries in Los Angeles had risen by 4 percent, according to NBC Los Angeles.

“These individuals that are conducting these high-end burglaries know what they’re looking for, and they’re in and out in a few minutes,” Choi said.