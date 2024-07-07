L.A. Crime Wave: Home of ‘South Park’ Co-Creator Trey Parker’s Ex-Wife Gets Burglarized

The home of South Park co-creator Trey Parker’s ex-wife was burglarized as the crime wave in Los Angeles continues to cause suffering in every neighborhood, no matter how wealthy.

According to police officials, two men were seen on surveillance video breaking into Boogie Tillmon’s home where she lives with Trey’s daughter, Betty. The South Park creator divorced Boogie in 2019.

By the time law enforcement and security company operatives responded to the home, the crooks were gone along with property valued at upwards to $500,000, TMZ reported.

Fortunately, Boogie and Parker’s teen daughter were not at home during the break-in.

The police have no suspects, and no arrests have been made in the case.

It’s all just another case in the growing list of celebrities, from A-listers to D-listers, who have suffered home invasions over the last few years.

The most recent cases of home invasions of L.A. celebrity scene includes L.A. Clippers player Ivica Zubac, comedian Marlon Wayans, and Kylie Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufri, who’s home was invaded in May.

Other recent crime victims includes John Wick star Keanu Reeves, Instagram model Abigail Ratchford, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, actor and business mogul Arsenio Hall, and a long list of others.

In June, it was reported that violent crime had skyrocketed in Los Angeles with a 50 percent rise in shootings, and a 4.3 percent rise in violent crime in general with aggravated assaults having increased by 9.5 percent.

“The two challenging areas are homicides and aggravated assaults, as has been this entire year,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

