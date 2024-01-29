‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Byung-Hun Joins Long List of Celebrity Home Burglaries in Los Angeles

Lee Byung-hun, the star of the hit Netflix series Squid Games, has become the latest celebrity to suffer a home invasion and burglary in the wealthy neighborhoods of Los Angeles after his home was trashed last week.

The South Korean actor found that his home had been broken into sometime last week while he was not home.

Police officials said they are working with the actor to see what if anything was stolen, and added that the break in “appears to be the work of one of the burglary crews that have been robbing wealthy neighborhoods.”

The trashing of Byung-Hun’s home came on the heels of a burglary at comedian and producer Lena Waithe’s home in which she lost more than $200,000 in jewelry.

Waithe was also not in the home when the thieves struck.

Waithe and Byung-Hun are far from the only celebrities who have suffered home invasions as L.A. continues to spiral into out-of-control crime.

On Christmas Eve, Entourage star Kevin Connolly’s L.A. home was broken into just before midnight. Thieves gained access through the home’s back door, and a gun and other items were stolen.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves also suffered a break-in of his Hollywood Hills home in December, where crooks stole another gun.

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford was terrified Dec. 30 when she heard home invaders smash a window in her home and gain access to the place while she was on the top floor.

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was broken into and reportedly “trashed” when he was not home.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollar’s worth of her belongings were stolen.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was hit with a pair of break-ins and was almost robbed twice while he was at his home in Democrat-controlled L.A.

The home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Actor Casey Affleck’s terrified girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was home alone in L.A. at around 3:00 a.m. in June of 2022, when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

It isn’t just happening in the U.S., either. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were terrorized last year by a man who battered down the front gate of their London home, destroyed an intercom, and screamed threats while the family huddled inside.

