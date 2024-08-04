‘Veep’ Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Plans to Be ‘Extra-Involved’ in Kamala Harris Campaign

Hollywood star Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who played Vice President and eventually President Selina Myer in HBO’s Veep — says she plans to be “extra-involved” in the Kamala Harris campaign in the months leading up to the presidential election.

Loui-Dreyfus also hinted she may be participating in this month’s Democratic National Convention. “I probably will be, yes,” she told Britain’s Sunday Times.

In the interview, the Emmy-winning star called Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance a “fucking idiot” while sidestepping any substantive comment on Kamala’s political track record. Suffice it to say, the catastrophe at the southern border gets no mention.

Louis-Dreyfus is clearly on Team Kamala, telling the outlet she “will be extra-involved” in the Harris campaign. Immediately after the interview, she reportedly recorded a get-out-the-vote style promotion.

When asked if she will be at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this month, she hesitated but eventually said, “I probably will be, yes.”

Louis-Dreyfus also weighed in on J.D. Vance, thanks to the Times reporter’s leading question about childless cat ladies.

“I thought, You poor fucking idiot. These guys can’t help it. They can’t help it!” she told the outlet.

Louis-Dreyfus campaigned vigorously for Joe Biden back in 2020, but like many politically active Hollywood stars, she was conspicuously silent about Biden the second time around.

With Biden now out of the picture, celebrities are going full throttle on Kamala, trying to transform the unpopular vice president into someone seemingly presidential through social media hype and glitzy fundraisers.

As Breitbart News reported, a packed roster of Hollywood comedians will hold a virtual fundraiser for Kamala on Monday, with participants including Ben Stiller, Patton Oswalt, Kathy Griffin, and Rosie O’Donnell.

The event follows the highly cringe “White Dudes for Harris” that raised more than $4 million, and featured numerous celebrities including Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

