Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman, Kathy Griffin Among Stars Joining ‘Comics for Kamala’ Event

A packed roster of Hollywood comedians will hold a virtual fundraiser for Kamala Harris next week, the latest effort by entertainment industry elites to stuff Kamala’s coffers with hard cash.

Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman, Patton Oswalt, Kathy Griffin, and longtime Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell are set to make an appearance on the Zoom call, which is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET, according to a Deadline report. Other participants include Cecily Strong, Jon Hamm, Kathryn Hahn, Ed Helms, John Stamos. Max Greenfield, Tom Arnold, Matt Friend, Nick Offerman, Tim Heidecker, and Chris Messina.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) organized the event, saying he reached out to Dani Zoldan, owner of Stand Up New York, and producer Jamie Patricof to organize the event.

“President Biden so graciously stepping aside and passing the torch has just energized so many people,” Swalwell said, contradicting thee many reports stating that Democrat party elites and donors forced Biden out of the race.

Let’s do this! More big names joining every day #Kamala4President2024 pic.twitter.com/gH1raKmbZg — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 2, 2024

Monday’s fundraiser will be free but donations will be encouraged.

The event follows this week’s “White Dudes for Harris” that raised more than $4 million, and featured numerous celebrities including Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Hollywood elites showed little enthusiasm for Joe Biden even before his humiliating debate performance that resulted in his ignominious exit from the presidential race.

Since his departure, Hollywood has been endlessly hyping Kamala Harris, aggressively pushing her on social media and at fundraisers while sweeping her numerous failures as vice president under the rug — including her total inability to secure the southern border, which has allowed an unprecedented 10 million illegal aliens to flood the country and receive preferential treatment from the federal and local governments over U.S. citizens.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com